ISLAMABAD-A high level meeting was held yesterday at China Embassy between Ms Pang Chunxue, Chargé d’Affaires, Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, Awn Chaudhry, Advisor to Prime Minister on Tourism and Sports, and Aftab ur Rehman Rana, Managing Director of PTDC, to discuss the promotion of bilateral tourism between Pakistan and China on Wednesday.

Discussion was held on improving facilitation for the tourists on both sides to enhance people to people contacts on the occasion of year 2023 which has been declared by both the countries to be celebrated as the year of China-Pakistan Year of Tourism Exchange. Awn Chaudhry conveyed the best wishes to her excellency on the occasion of Chinese New Year starting from 22nd January this year. He said China-Pakistan friendship is everlasting and two brotherly counties need to enhance cooperation in tourism sector to increase the flow of tourists from both sides which will be greatly be helpful in improving the people to people contacts.

Aftab Rana, MD PTDC, especially emphasized on the need to promote group tours through the registered tourism operators of both the countries to provide convenient way to enjoy touristic sites through guided group tours. He also recommended about the opening of Khunjrab Pass for tourist traffic as it provides easy access to the visitors of both the countries. He also shared a brief having various recommendations to promote bilateral tourism with Ms Pang Chunxue. Ms Pang Chunxue highly appreciated the idea of improving people to people contacts during the year of 2023 and agreed to provide all support and assistance for the promotion of bilateral tourism between China and Pakistan.