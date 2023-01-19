Share:

LAHORE - The frontline polio workers of punjab continued to go door-to-door as polio eradication campaign entered third day on wednesday. punjab has so far vaccinated more than 10.35 million children in the ongoing national polio inoculation drive as it strives to build immunity of children in the polio low season which continues from October to May. The immunity built in the low season helps the children get protection against the polio virus in high transmission season from June to september. This is the first campaign of the year 2023. Government plans to conduct six campaigns throughout the year, which includes two national and four sub-national campaigns. It has constituted a work force of over 200,000 polio workers to meet the target of vaccinating over 20.54 million children under five years of age. In Lahore alone punjab has dispatched 14000 polio frontline workers to visit every household and vaccinate over 2 million children. as per admin data received, mega districts including Lahore, rawalpindi, Multan and Faisalabad are on track to hit high coverages. Lahore has so far vaccinated nearly 0.9 million children, while rawalpindi, Multan and Faisalabad have hit coverages of 0.4 million, 0.6 million and again 0.6 million respectively. although no child in punjab has been paralyzed with polio virus for the last two years but environmental samples obtained from mega cities indicate that the virus transmission was still going on. “In order to prevent the transmission, children need to be vaccinated with multiples doses of polio vaccine”, head of the polio programme in punjab and emergency Operations Centre Coordinator Mr Khizer afzaal Chaudhry said in a statement on wednesday. In the ongoing drive, punjab eOC head has embarked on a meticulous mission of monitoring the national immunization drive in Mianwali, Khushab, Talagang, Chakwal and sargodha.