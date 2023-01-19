Share:

JEDDAH - Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Sajid Hussain Toori held a community interaction on Wednesday with the Pakistani community at the Consulate General of Pakistan Jeddah. It was warmly welcomed by the Pakistani expatriates who were eager to hear minister’s views on various issues and development initiatives. During his address, Minister Toori thanked the Saudi government for its generous support to the Pakistani expatriates living in Saudi Arabia and expressed his gratitude to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their valuable contribution towards the welfare of overseas. Furthermore, he admired the vision set forth by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in 2030. He believes that this initiative is a step in the right direction in preparing for greater economic diversification and social transformation. The minister discussed ongoing efforts being made by the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis to look after the interests of overseas Pakistanis, particularly those living in the kingdom, and ensure their welfare. The event was attended by a cross-section of the Pakistani diaspora in Jeddah, including businessmen, professionals and entrepreneurs. The minister’s visit to KSA is part of an effort to further strengthen ties between the two brotherly countries.