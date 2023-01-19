Share:

The speaker Punjab Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said on Thursday that he approved the resignations of those Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers who managed to justify their cause of tendering resignations with valid reasoning.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf whilst addressing the media said “He approved the resignations only after he was satisfied with their [PTI lawmakers] reasons, though many members, only informed him that they were still in confusion about the resignation from the Assembly.”

Upon the question from the media regarding Imran Khan’s return to the National Assembly (NA), the speaker said “When PTI members came, the process of resignation approval was already started as it had nothing to do with the former Prime Minister’s (PM) return, and that he still wants the members who did not resign to come to the Assembly.”