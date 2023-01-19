Share:

PESHAWAR - research scholar and expert on Zoonotic diseases, Dr Muhammad shahid has stressed for creating awareness about the threats posed to public health by Brucellosis disease, a most contagious bacterial infection of livestock that also affects humans, especially those handling animals. “Brucellosis is an occupational disease with those predominantly at risk either having close contact with livestock or handling them,” says Dr Shahid while talking to app. Dr shahid who is serving as senior research Officer Microbiology and Biotechnology Centre Veterinary Research Institute (VRI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said in developing countries this disease has public health significance as well as animals and economic implications for communities. In view of increase in the occurrence of brucellosis infection cases among people even in dwellers of urban localities, it is needed to create awareness about threats posed by this disease and measures for prevention from it, Dr shahid suggested. “Brucellosis frequently presents in people who are in direct contact with infected animals and its by-products,” he added. The disease’s major source of transmission is the consumption of raw milk or unpasteurised dairy products from infected animals. Dr shahid also laid stress on holding research in finding out more causes of brucellosis infection like consumption of meat of an infected animal, and transmission through other pet animals like dogs and cats. In pakistan, he continued, research has been done only on ruminants including cattle, buffaloes, sheep and goats. There is also a need of holding research on the transmission of this disease from dogs which is a very common pet animal, he reiterated. about the symptoms of disease among the people, Dr shahid said these include severe fever, excessive sweating and joint pains. The mortality due to infection is very low but becomes in case of detection in the stage of severity can also become fatal, he warns.