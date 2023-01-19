Share:

KARACHI - State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmad said Wednesday that the country would start receiving US dollar inflows from next week, which would help shore up the central bank’s rapidly depleting foreign exchange reserves. Addressing businessmen at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), he acknowledged that the country’s reserves had fallen quite low but added that projects in the pipeline would help improve them, according to a report by Mettis Global. In the absence of any dollar inflows from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) or friendly countries, the central bank’s forex reserves dropped to $4.34 billion in the week ending Jan 6, the lowest since February 2014. In his address, SBP Governor Ahmed explained the move to restrict imports, saying that banks had been directed to prioritise the opening of LCs for imports of food, pharmaceutical items, oil, agriculture-related items and raw material required by export-oriented industries. “Of course, when we export, our inflows increase. We set some priorities to facilitate [exporters] so their businesses could continue and there was no negative impact on exports. “We tried to prioritise these sectors and then we said banks could facilitate the rest of the sectors if they had liquidity,” he said. However, this did not mean that other sectors were not important for the central bank, Ahmad added. “We have to facilitate them but within our capacity and [level of] inflows. Obviously, we do not have dollars available locally.” Remittances, export proceeds and foreign loans help build the State Bank’s capacity to support businesses, the governor noted. “Therefore, we are focusing on our capacity and intervening administratively to [curb] imports so they remain at a reasonable level,” he added. He said the central bank would make an action plan soon to facilitate the opening of LCs. “I assure you these are top-priority issues for us,” he stressed. He noted that the SBP had allowed imports on a deferred payment basis, beyond 365 days, from shipment date