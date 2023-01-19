Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) on Wednesday condemned the alleged ‘illegal’ detention of Ehtisham Amiruddin who is a lawyer as well as a renowned anchorperson. In this regard, Hafeez-ur-Rehman Chaudhry, Vice-Chairman, Pakistan Bar Council, strongly condemned the “unlawful and illegal arrest of Barrister Ehtesham Amiruddin on 17th January, 2023 at the behest of Ammara Shirazi, SP Operations, Allama Iqbal Town, Lahore. In a statement issued by the PBC, he demanded from Inspector General, Punjab Police, to conduct a fair and transparent investigation of the matter immediately and the alleged delinquent officials of police who are instrumental behind this nefarious move that has caused a bad name to the police, be suspended till completion of the inquiry/investigation. Similarly, the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) also condemned the illegal and unlawful detention of Barrister Ehtisham Amiruddin. President IHCBA Shoaib Shaheen said that the said, draconian act is depiction of how Pakistan has turned into a police state. He further said that the IHCBA demands “a fair and transparent probe into the matter for the law to take its course and further seek suspension of the alleged delinquent aforementioned officer during pendency of inquiry.”