LAHORE - The Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical Education has released the latest data related to health cards. According to statistics, so far more than 32 lacs 64 thousand people in Punjab have received free treatment facility through health cards. So far, the people of Punjab have received free treatment and treatment facility worth more than 71 billion and 92 crore rupees.

More than 70,000 beds have been added in empaneled public and private hospitals for treatment. Provincial Health Secretary Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi said that public is getting free treatment facilities from 822 public and private hospitals of Punjab through health cards. According to the details, more than 7 lacs 53 thousand people in Punjab have done free dialysis through health cards and more than 74 thousand 9 hundred people have got free coronary angiography facility.

More than 86,900 women have received normal delivery and more than 338,000 women have received the facility of cesarean operation free of charge through the health cards. So far, more than 47,300 people have been received treatment of hernia through health cards. Dr. Ahmad Javed Qazi said that so far more than 50 thousand 800 people in Punjab have received free chemotherapy facility through health cards and more than 39 thousand people have got free angioplasty facility through health cards. So far, more than 245,000 people have undergone free eye surgery and more than 150,000 heart patients have undergone free surgery. He said that so far in Punjab, more than 95,000 cancer patients have received free treatment facilities and more than 7,30,000 kidney patients have received the facility of free treatment.