peshawar - pakistan Muslim League (pMLNawaz) Khyber pakhtunkhwa chapter president and advisor to prime Minister, engn amir Muqam on wednesday while reacting over the dissolution of the provincial assembly thanked allah almighty for helping people in getting rid of the incompetent and corrupt rulers of Khyber pakhtunkhwa. amir Muqam said in a media statement issued here on wednesday that the pakistan Tehreek-eInsaf (pTI) government and Imran Niazi have given nothing to the people of Khyber pakhtunkhwa in the last ten years except distress and desperation, and have promoted a culture of abusing political opponents and those exposing the evils and corruption of the pTI government and leadership. “Neither 350 dams nor foreign loans were waived to put the country’s economy on track toward self-sufficiency and prosperity,” he continued. The advisor to the prime Minister went on to say that due to the inefficiency and pervasive corruption of the pTI-led provincial government, there were no resources in Khyber pakhtunkhwa to pay personnel salaries and pensions. he stated that the pTIled federal and provincial administrations failed miserably to begin any megaproject for the development of the people of Khyber pakhtunkhwa, despite having control of the centre, punjab, and Khyber pakhtunkhwa. according to amir Muqam, the high cost of peshawar’s Bus rapid Transit (BrT) is real evidence of the pTI’s corruption under Imran Niazi. During the last ten years, the province’s official helicopter has been exploited as a rickshaw by the pTI’s corrupt and callous leadership. he stated that ex-pM Imran Niazi cost the national exchequer over a billion rupees by illegally using the Khyber pakhtunkhwa’s official helicopter. Mr Muqam went on to say that the people of Khyber pakhtunkhwa and punjab will dismiss those who dissolved the assemblies for personal gain and did nothing for the country while being in power for over a decade.