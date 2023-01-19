Share:

PESHAWAR - The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Wednesday notified the power suspension programme for Peshawar, Mardan and Bannu. It said that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Jamrud Grid Station on January 19, 21, 24, 26, 28 and 31 from 9am to 3pm. Resultantly, consumers of 11KV Kacha Ghari, Achini Mera, Hayatabad New feeders will face inconvenience. Similarly, power supply will also remain suspended from 132KV Peshawar University Grid Station on January 19, 21, 24, 26, 28 and 31 from 9am to 3pm due to which consumers of 11KV Achini and Abdara feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on 19th, 21st, 24th, 26th, 28th and 31st January from 9 am to 3 pm. As a result, consumers of 11KV New Deh Bahadar, Old Deh Bahadar, Dora Road, Sheikhan, Sarband, Shahab Khel, Scheme Chowk, Landi Arbab, Sheikh Muhammadi, Bara, Pishtakhara, Saida Abad, Nodia Payan feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from 66KV PAF Base Grid Station on January 19, 21, 24, 26, 28 and 31 from 9am to 3pm due to which consumers of 11KV Badabair Old, Hassan Khel, Badabair New, Mashogagar, Saphan , Zangal feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from 66KV Kuram Ghari Grid Station on January 19, 23, 26 and 28 from 9am to 1 pm. As a result, consumers of 11KV Fathima Khel 1 and 66KV Kuram Ghari Transmission Line connected with 11KV feeders will face inconvenience. Moreover, the power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Bannu–Kurram Garhi Transmission Line on 19th January from 9 am to 3 pm due to which consumers of 66KV Kurram Garhi and Power House No 1 grid connected 11KV feeders will face inconvenience. Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Mardan 3 Grid Station on January 19 from 10am to 4pm due to which consumers of 11KV UET, Mardan, Ring Road, Muslim Abad and Shamshi Road feeders will face inconvenience.