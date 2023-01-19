Share:

ISLAMABAD - A spokesman for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Wednesday said the national flag carrier had added two more aircraft to its operations fleet during the last 24 hours. “Despite the difficult economic conditions, the government is active for PIA’s progress, which is evident from the fact that the number of aircraft in its operational fleet continues to increase,” spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan said in a press statement here. He said a new Airbus-320 aircraft, which arrived in the last few days, had also been added to the schedule after completing all the details. “Yesterday, the new Airbus 320 took its first commercial flight as PK-309 from Islamabad to Karachi.” Similarly, he said, a seven-month grounded Boeing-777 aircraft had also been added to the operational fleet after necessary overhauling. “The aircraft operated its first flight after several months this morning and departed for Jeddah as PK-300.”