LAHORE - Platinum Homes/Master Paints and Diamond Paints/Nagina Group recorded victories on the second day of Maj Gen Saeed-ul-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup 2023 sponsored by JS Bank here at Jinnah Polo Fields on Wednesday. In the first match of the day, Platinum Homes/Master Paints defeated Black Horse Paints by 7½-6. Amirreza Behboudi fired in fabulous five goals while Farooq Amin Sufi and Agha Musa Ali Khan hit one goal each the winners. Hissam Ali Haider and Abdul Rehman Monnoo thrashed in three goals each for Black Horse Paints. Raja Sami Ullah and Omer Asjad Malhi officiated the match as field umpires. In the second match of the day, Diamond Paints/Nagina Group outsmarted Pindi Express Polo Team by 10-6. Nico Roberts played superb polo and smashed in five phenomenal goals while Lt Col Omer Minhas (R) hammered an impressive hat-trick of goals and Mir Shoaib Ahmed and Omer Ellahi Shaikh scored one goal each for Diamond Paints/Nagina Group. Raja Mikael Sami malleted three goals and Ibrahim Khalil struck two from Pindi Express. Shah Shamyl Alam and Ahmad Bilal Riaz supervised the match as field umpires.