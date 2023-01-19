Share:

QUETTA - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Balochistan Provincial Council member Engineer Abdul Hadi Askari on Wednesday said that the victory of the PPP Party in Local Body (LB) elections in Karachi and Hyderabad with a large majority was the result of the hard work of party workers. In a statement issued here, he said that Pakistan Peoples Party would be the mayor of Karachi and Hyderabad. Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former President Asif Ali Zardari, Asifa Bhutto and Ms. Faryal Talpur and other leaders deserved congratulations for their excellent success in local body elections, he said. Engineer Hadi Askari said that we were grateful to Allah Almighty for giving a full public mandate to the Peoples Party in the local elections due to which our candidates were successful.

He said that the success of the Peoples Party in the local body elections in Sindh proved that the PPP was the largest party in the country. He said that he thanked the people of Karachi and Hyderabad for voting for the candidates of the Peoples Party. All the winning candidates will try hard to meet the expectations of the people, he added.