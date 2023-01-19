Share:

KHYBER - The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) merged districts chapter arranged the welfare activity today at Jansi Camp, Sipah, sub-division Bara district Khyber, which was attended by forces and administration officials, as well as people from various walks of life. Sanitary kits were distributed to the disabled, widows, and underprivileged segments of tribal society. Speaking on the occasion, PRCS officials stated that decades of militancy had negatively impacted the lives of the people of Bara and that efforts would be made to assist the locals in returning to their normal lives. They promised that a variety of packages would be launched to help the militancy-hit people of Bara including food and winter packages. Shiekh Gl Afridi, the head of the Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation, and local councillors commended the PRCS for providing hygiene kits to those in need, saying it would undoubtedly raise awareness about cleanliness.