ISLAMABAD - Talking to Presidents of Chambers of Commerce and Industry from across the country, President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the Parliament, judiciary, government and business community needed to work in tandem to identify the issues faced by the nation and resolve them with commitment and efficiency to bring about political, economic and financial stability in the country. He said that all those voices who were predicting the derailment of the political and democratic process needed to be discouraged wholeheartedly. He said that democracy in Pakistan should be sustained and strengthened with each passing day. The President expressed these views while talking to the Presidents and representatives of 54 chambers of commerce and industry from across the country, including the representatives of women’s chambers of commerce, small and medium chambers of commerce, APTMA, P@ SHA, Pakistan Poultry Association, and the Stock Exchange, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on wednesday. Representatives of Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sarhad and Rawalpindi chambers of commerce, and the pharmaceutical sector were also present during the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, the President said that Pakistan was facing an economic situation which necessitated the holding of general elections in agreement and consensus of all the political stakeholders to elect a fully representative government empowered and mandated to take critical and difficult decisions and provide solutions to the problems and issues faced by the nation on the political, economic and financial fronts. The President said that signing the agreement with the IMF was an important decision which was likely to help the country resolve its financial and economic difficulties, and added that a representative government mandated by the people could sell the difficult decisions to the people of Pakistan.