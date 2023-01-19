Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the killing of four security officials in a terrorist incident along the Pakistan-Iran border in Balochistan. In his tweet the prime minister said, “We expect Iran will ensure that its soil is not used for cross border attacks.” The prime minister said that the nation paid homage to the sacrifices of their martyred soldiers in the line of duty. President Alvi expressed solidarity with the family of the Shaheed soldiers and prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed souls in eternal peace.