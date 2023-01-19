Share:

LNDON - Prince Harry raised eyebrows with his remarks about killing Taliban which were later used by Iran to defend the hanging of a British-Iranian citizen. UK lashed out at Iran for executing Alireza Akbari at the weekend while Tehran clapped back at Britain was “in no position to preach” on human rights. One commander said that the Duke of Sussex had “rendered himself” a “tool for the Tehran regime” while a colonel said that the father-of-two should take responsibility for allowing Iran to use his comments for a brutal action. Iran’s Foreign Ministry tweeted: “The British regime, whose Royal Family member sees the killing of 25 people innocent people as the removal of chess pieces and has no regrets over the issue, and those who turn a blind eye to a war crime, are in no position to preach to others on human rights.” In the meanwhile, Prince William seemingly shunned his younger brother Prince Harry as he spent time with children at Together as One headquarters in Berkshire on Wednesday. The Prince of Wales showered praise on her wife Kate Middleton, saying she is a ‘very good’ cook and he can make a ‘mean steak’ as he took part in a cooking class for young careers. William, whose family rift with Harry and Meghan is wider than ever following his brother’s score-settling memoir, beamed with joy while showing his cooking skills apparently shrugging off the Duke and his allegations. Together as One was founded in the late 1990s in response to several incidents of gang violence between young people from Asian backgrounds in the Berkshire town.