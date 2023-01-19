Share:

KARACHI-Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rahman on Wednesday said that the establishment and promotion of street libraries in Karachi was necessary as all kinds of facilities were being made accessible to people around the world so that they could use these facilities as much as possible.

“The street library located in Hyderi Market will be functional and new books will be added to the library, the Administrator expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Liaquatabad, Hyderi All Tajir Ittehad and Pakistan Council of Libraries, that met Dr Syed Saifur Rehman at his office here.

The delegation included Chief Coordinator Libraries Sultan Khalil, Saeed Ahmed, Akram Ali, Dr. Shabbir Qureshi, Faraz, Ali Shah and others. The Administrator Karachi said that by establishing a street library, people will get the facility of reading books.

“The time lost in traveling due to heavy traffic pressure in Karachi to reach the libraries located in different areas will also be saved and that time can also be spent for studies,” he added.

Dr Syed Saifur Rehman said that libraries are the treasure of knowledge, wisdom. He said that civilization, culture, past, present and future of the world are hidden in the books kept in libraries.

He said that despite all the progress in developed countries, they have not broken their relationship with books and even today, a large number of people are seen reading books in European and other countries. The Administrator said that living nations use books written by scholars to learn from their past to improve their present and plan for their future.

He said that our ancestors have always had a relationship with books and we should not only keep this tradition alive but also promote it.

Dr Syed Saifur Rehman said that Hyderi Market is located in Central District which is recognized as the most educated district in Pakistan. He said that Central district has produced renowned poets, writers, intellectuals, painters and artists of the country and they have made Pakistan famous all over the world.

Dr Syed Saifur Rehman asked the delegation of Hyderi Market to play their role in establishing and maintaining this street library so that future generations can also benefit from this library. He said that the establishment of street libraries in other areas of the city will be encouraged and in this regard KMC will fully cooperate.

The Administrator asked the members of the delegation to keep the books of children interest in the street library to create interest of books among the children and make them habitual of reading. He said that the citizens who want to donate books for this library may also contact the administration.