Share:

ISLAMABAD- The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 448.88 points, a positive change of 1.17 percent, closing at 38,791.09 against 38,342.21 points the previous day. A total of 153,090,751 shares were traded during the day as compared to 205,906,982 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 5.010 billion against Rs 6.710 billion on the last trading day. As many as 312 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 184 of them recorded gains and 109 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 19,038,426 shares at Rs 1.13 per share, K-Electric Ltd with 13,145,257 shares at Rs 2.19 per share, and TRG Pak Ltd with 10,185,720 shares at Rs 96.58 per share. Bhanero Textile witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 71.11 per share price, closing at Rs 1,019.31, whereas the runner-up was Systems Limited with a Rs 22.69 rise in its per share price to Rs 480.73.