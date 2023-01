Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday notified the appointment of the party leadership in district Narowal.

PTI central Punjab president Dr Yasmin Rashid and former MNA Hammad Azhar appointed former MPA Arif Khan as district President, former MPA Tariq Anees and Nadeem Nasir Chaudhry as Senior Vice-presidents, and businessman Chaudhry Sajjad Mahais as General Secretary.