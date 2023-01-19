Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday demanded fresh local government (LG) polls in Karachi.

The second phase of LG polls, in which the PPP emerged victorious, should be declared null and void, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar while rejecting the recently held LG polls in Sindh’s Karachi and Hyderabad divisions over alleged rigging, demanded the resignation of members of the electoral body.

PTI leader alleged that rigging started on the morning of the election day as video posted on social media showed election staff stamping ballot papers. He claimed balloting material was also sent to some polling stations with delay.

He said the LG polls were delayed several times as the PDM wanted to steal the mandate, adding: “A dangerous game was played in Karachi”.

It may be noted that Pakistan People’s Party gained the highest seats in the second phase of the LG polls in Sindh specially in Karachi and Hyderabad.

In Karachi, the party position released by the ECP showed Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) with the highest number of seats with 93 in the Karachi Division after the LG polls.

Meanwhile, according to unofficial results of all 155 UCs, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) secured 98 seats, to become the single largest party to appoint Hyderabad mayor.