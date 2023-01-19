Share:

LAHORE - Punjab government on Wednesday took a milestone step under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi by enforcing the law prohibiting usury in private business. The law comes into force with the gazette notification of “The Punjab Prohibition of Interest Loans Act 2022. In this connection, CM Parvez Elahi stated that after the enforcement of law a ban has been imposed on doing private usury business across Punjab adding that no one can make any transaction with regard to private usury across the province. The CM asserted that those found involved in doing private usury business will be brought in the stern grip of law adding that the one found involved in doing private usury business will be awarded ten years punishment along with Rs. 5 lakh fine. “After the enforcement of law the one receiving money from private usury in the past will now only return the real amount and will not have to

pay additional amount as interest to the lender”, he said, adding that a case will be registered against the concerned person for demanding additional amount as an interest in addition to the real amount. He said that any citizen could visit a police station and can get an FIR registered against those doing usury business. The CM highlighted that many houses will be saved from getting ruined after the enforcement of Prohibition of Interest Loans Act. He maintained that interest is a curse, and it has been declared a war against Allah Almighty adding that with the enforcement of prohibition law with regard to doing private usury business is also a service to the religion of Islam. He further stated that by adhering to the injunctions of Allah Almighty and Holy Prophet (SAW) we have become successful adding that those indulging into usury business will be raised from their graves with dark faces. CM vowed that we are serving the religion with noble intentions and will do so in future as well.