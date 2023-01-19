Share:

Punjab government has decided to launch Hurmat-e-Quran Portal to stop any malicious attempt to desecrate the Holy Quran.

The Hurmat-e-Quran portal will be the first artificial intelligence system that will immediately alert the Quran Board and other institutions on any malicious attempt to desecrate the Holy Quran.

Objectionable content on the internet and social media will be identified through the portal and it will also block such websites.

Government will also be able to take legal action against the culprits with the help of Hurmat-e-Quran portal.

The portal will also assist the publishers in registration and monitoring.