Rain with snow over hills is expected at scattered places in Balochistan during the next twelve hours.

While heavy rain may occur at few places in southern areas during the forecast period.

Rain-thunderstorm with snow over hills is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and north Punjab.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad six degree centigrade, Lahore nine, Karachi fourteen, Peshawar seven, Quetta two, Gilgit and Murree minus two and Muzaffarabad five degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain and snow is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla, cloudy with chances of rain in Jammu.

Temperatures recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Anantnag and Shopian one degree centigrade, Jammu eight, Leh minus ten, Pulwama two and Baramulla zero degree centigrade