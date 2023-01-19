Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Wednesday said that the decision of accepting the resignations of members of parliament belonging to Tahreek-eInsaf (PTI) was made to prevent the party from causing further political chaos in the country. Talking to a private media channel, he said PTI has always played politics of chaos and instability in the country and it can no longer be allowed to weaken the country. Also, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan urged Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf to take notice of a new audio leak purportedly of PML-Q MNAs Hussain Elahi and Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, in which both could be heard talking about a plot to abduct a lawmaker. In a tweet, he said that hatching a plot to kidnap a woman was condemnable. The interior minister also drew attention of the Chief Justice of Pakistan toward the matter. The minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has been fully exposed before the public. He said the audio leak showed how attempts were made to buy the conscience of Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers. Meanwhile, Rana Sanaullah Khan left for London on Wednesday on a private visit to discuss the on-going political situation of thecountry with Pakistan Muslim LeagueNawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif. The interior minister left for the UK from Islamabad International Airport through a private airline. Rana Sanaullah – who is also the president of PML-N Punjab – during his meeting with the former prime minister Sharif will brief him about the political situation that has emerged after the dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies. The visit of the interior minister has come at a time when PML-N and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have become part of a process to finalise a name for the interim chief minister in Punjab. It is being expected that PML-N will take important decisions in London during the presence of Rana Sanaullah regarding the upcoming election in Punjab. Some senior leaders of PML-N had already claimed that party chief Nawaz Sharif would return to the country within a month to lead an election campaign in the largely populated province of the country. Ex-premier Sharif has been living in London in self-imposed exile since November 2019 on grounds of his medical treatment. Earlier this month, PML-N had to face embarrassment at the hands of PTI and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) when both the parties successfully managed the then chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to get the vote of confidence from the provincial assembly. The move ultimately led to the dissolution of Punjab Assembly.