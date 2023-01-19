Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Wednesday issued notices to owners of three illegal private housing societies besides warning public not to invest their hard earned money in these housing societies. The notices were issued by Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate following the directions of Director General (DG) RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jhappa under Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and Punjab Development Authorities Private Housing Scheme Rules 2021. The illegal housing societies included Cighu Country Farms in Mauza Chak Cighu at Chak Beli Khan Road Rawalpindi, Countryside Residencia in Mauza Kaliam Mughal at GT Road Rawalpindi and Mian Muhammad Bakhsh in Mauza Ranial at Girja Road Rawalpindi, according to RDA spokesman. He said that Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa has taken notice and warned the public to avoid themselves from illegal housing schemes, RDA spokesperson said. He said that the DG RDA has also directed the Director MP&TE that action may be taken against illegal advertisements and marketing and FIRs will also be filed again against these three illegal housing schemes. He said that the Planning Wing RDA was submitting applications to the concerned police stations to register FIRs against the illegal housing schemes. He said that the owners and sponsors of illegal housing schemes are misleading the public through advertisements. In this regard, the Planning Wing RDA has also requested the Cyber Crime Wing of the FIA to take legal action against the illegal and misleading advertisements of these illegal housing schemes to prevent the public from falling in their scams. He said that on the directions of the DG RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, the public is advised in their interest to avoid making any kind of investment in illegal and unauthorized schemes. He said that the public is also advised to check from RDA before investing in housing schemes.