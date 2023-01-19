Share:

LAHORE - The provincial government on Wednesday issued the transfer orders of 5 high bureaucrats. Additional Secretary S&GADi Government of the Punjab Khalid Bashir (BS-19),has been transferred, with immediate effect and directed to report to Services & General Administration Department, Government of the Punjab, for further orders. He is also granted two months earned ‘eave w.e.f. 23.01.2023 to 22.03.2023, subject to title. Officer on Special Duty, Services & General Administration Department, Government of the Punjab, Muhamad Arshad (BS-19)has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary (I&C), S&GAD, Government of the Punjab, vice Khalid Bashir transferred. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Gujranwala, ImtiazAli (BS-18), has been transferred, with immediate effect and posted as Deputy Secretary, School Education Department, Government of the Punjab, against a vacant post. Deputy Secretary, Chief Minister’s Office, Punjab, LahoreMuhammad Sohaib (BS-18), hasbeen transferred, with immediate effect and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Gujranwala, viceImtiazAli (BS-18), transferred. Officer on special duty Syed Mehmood Gillani (BS-18) has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (General)Vehari. He is also entrusted with the additional charge of the post of Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning) Vehari, in addition to his own duties.