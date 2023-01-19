Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senior Pakistan People’s Party leader Moula Bakhsh Chandio said yesterday that the rival parties must respect the PPP mandate. He said the PPP had won the majority in local elections and Karachi should not be pushed into fire and blood again. Speaking at a news conference here along with Syed Sabtul Haider Bukhari and Nazir Dhoki, Chandio said that an attempt was being made to create an atmosphere of chaos in Pakistan. “The PPP has democracy in its spirit. We did not accept the suggestion of boycott even after the martyrdom of the PPP leaders. We advised the political parties not to boycott the election,” he maintained. He said Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq was expected to take a political decision. “Respect each other’s mandate in local body elections in Karachi. (Former Prime Minister) Imran Khan has started a backward journey politically,” he contended. He said the PPP respected the mandate of Jamaat-e-Islami. “Karachi should not be pushed into fire and blood again, we are enlightened people, Karachi wants peace and tranquillity. We have won from our constituencies in Sindh, Hyderabad and Karachi,” the PPP leader said. Chandio said that everyone knows the past of political parties in Karachi, “but we are ready to talk to everyone.”