Share:

PESHAWAR - President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Muhammad Ishaq while chairing a meeting of traders and industrialists at the Chamber House on Wednesday welcomed the passage of the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill 2021, calling it a landmark achievement and significant progress for smaller federating units. Mr Ishaq stated that the legislation would rectify the unjustifiable and inequitable credit lending that the smaller provinces have long demanded. “Before the adoption of the Bill, the loan disbursement by commercial banks against deposits from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces was 1.35%, which will now rise to 5%. This would promote more trade and industrialization in both Enhancing maritime security cooperation among Indian Ocean countries Passage of State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill 2021 SCCI chief describes bill landmark achievement areas,” Mr Ishaq stated. The chamber president lauded Senator Mohsin Aziz of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for introducing the SBP (Amendment) Bill 2021 in the Senate and termed the approval of the SBP (Amendment) Bill as a “milestone achievement”. He believed that after Bill’s passage, economic and trade activity would be enhanced to optimal levels, resulting in greater employment and business prospects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Mr Ishaq informed the meeting that the legislation would correct unjustified and inequitable credit lending by ensuring that commercial banks’ minimum credit/lending to the private sector for the establishment of industrial and commercial activities in smaller provinces is equal to those provinces’ total deposits.