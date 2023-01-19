Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Communications Organization (SCO), as part of social corporate responsibility, sponsored the 5th season of Ice Hockey Championship at Altit Fort, Hunza in -15C temperature. The SCO also fully sponsored a male and a female team. The male team won the championship against defending champions Serena Hotels team. The entire community, players and especially young girls were very excited and grateful to get cash prizes and support from SCO for such events. This event not only promoted winter sports in Gilgit Baltistan, but also attracted lot of tourism and facilitated in uplifting of economic conditions in such remote areas. The SCO is a public sector organization working under Ministry of IT (Government of Pakistan), established in 1976 to develop, operate and maintain telecom services in AJK and GB. It has developed massive IT & Telecom infrastructure including laying of over 4800km Optical Fiber Cable network across treacherous mountains. Today, SCO stands the largest telecom network/service provider in GB and AJK, equally focusing on urban and rural areas development. It has a unique distinction of providing all brands of telecom services from voice to data under one platform including more than 310 mobile towers, 1.2 million mobile subscribers and broadband home and commercial services.