HYDERABAD - Senior worker of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Shamim Akhtar Chandio passed away here on Wednesday after a brief illness. According to family sources, 58 years old Chandio breathed her last at her residence in Qasimabad. She was a senior political worker and also served as president of the Sehrish Nagar Welfare Association. She was laid to rest at a local graveyard in Kotri town of district Jamshoro. A large number of people belonging to all walks of life including party workers attended the funeral prayer while condolences were being offered to the bereaved family.