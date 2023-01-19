Share:

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed warned on Thursday that the prevailing economic and political situation would further worsen by March or April, forcing people to take to the streets for their rights.

In a series of tweets, the former interior minister said it would be a herculean task to put the country back on track from the point where it had been plunged by the current coalition government. He lamented that the World Bank (WB) had halted the $1.1 billion loan to Pakistan and goods were stuck at the port due to closure of the letters of credit (LCs). He said the revival of the IMF loan programme was also in the doldrums.

The poor were struggling to get a bag of wheat flour, he said, but the rulers were getting relief in their cases. He asserted only elections were the solution to the current situation.