Big industry production and large-scale manufacturing shrunk by 5.49 percent in November 2022 and contracted for the third month in a row. This led to major layoff fears and indicates that there are rough waters ahead for Pakistan’s economic growth. Projections show that the next quarter will see more slippages and affected sectors include textiles, food, automobiles, and fertilisers.

This production rate is owed to price increases and export-based manufacturing. Since energy and other inputs have increased in cost, as many as 15 sectors have reported shrinkage. Likewise, in an attempt to curb inflation, the interest rate was hiked so that monetary and quantitative tightening could be used as a control measure by the government. Other government interventions, such as the import ban and a sharp decline in the rupee value have also made matters worse.

LSM occupies nearly a fifth of the GDP and growth for the FY23 stands at barely 3 percent, according to the federal government. The World Bank has stated an even lower projection, according to the latest prospective report, with the growth rate pegged at 2 percent. Among the areas that have seen declines, food output has seen a 7.78 percent decrease.

Now, the rupee continues to weaken much faster than what was expected and our ability to pay import bill payments is in question. The SBP reserves are at a mere $4.34 billion, the stock market is on a decline and the dollar gaps in the interbank and open markets are hurting the economy greatly. Remittances are diverting to the grey market and it is feared that a shortage of essential commodities will be seen shortly.

The economy is in dire need of an injection of foreign exchange, the state of which is dependent on the resumption of talks with the IMF. This should be prioritised before this emergency travels to commodity shortage. The road to recovery is difficult and needs immediate solutions as this shortage could cause the rationing of petrol and diesel. If this happens, it would affect even more sectors such as agriculture.