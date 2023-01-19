Share:

Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan established on Thursday a parliamentary committee to decide on the name of the caretaker chief minister that had been suggested by both the government and the opposition.

The PA speaker read out the names submitted for the caretaker establishment by the administration and the opposition.

Aslam Iqbal, Raja Basharat and Hashim Jawan Bakht were included in the parliamentary committee on behalf of the government coalition, while Malik Nadeem Kamran, Malik Ahmed Khan and Hasan Murtaza will represent the opposition.