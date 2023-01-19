Share:

RAWALPINDI - A gang of unknown robbers burgled a house while armed dacoits shot at and injured a man during a dacoity bid in different parts of city, informed sources on Wednesday. In yet another incident, two robbers deprived a citizen of cash and other valuables while impersonating policemen in Gujar Khan, they said. According to sources, a gang of six robbers having sophisticated weapons into their hands stormed into a house located at Faisal Town and made the entire family members hostage on gunpoint. Later, the robbers collected gold ornaments, cash and three smart phones. After committing the crime, the robbers fled from the scene. Police Station Naseerabad officials registered a case and began investigation, sources said. In Mareer Chowk, two armed dacoits shot at and injured a 26 year old man namely Muhammad Ismail when he offered resistance to dacoits during a dacoity bid. The dacoits managed to escape after snatching mobile phone and cash from the victim. Rescue 1122 rushed the injured man to hospital for medical treatment, they said. Police registered case and started investigation. A citizen Mustansir Ramazan lodged a complaint with PS Gujar Khan stating that he was travelling in his car when two men riding in another car stopped him and introduced them as policemen near a private college. He added the two men snatched cash, car keys and other documents and fled. He asked the police to register case against two robbers and arrest them. Police filed case against robbers and began investigation with no arrest or recovery so far. Two men riding on a bike also snatched mobile phone of a journalist Saqib Bashir at Double Road, within limits of PS New Town and fled. Police lodged FIR against robbers and launched manhunt to trace out the snatchers.