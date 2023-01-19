Share:

It is a matter of great satisfaction and honor for Pakistan that the key appointments of the New COAS, General Syed Asim Munir, and the New CJCSC, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza have taken place recently in a calm and conducive manner.

Hats off to Prime Minister M. Shahbaz Sharif for pulling off this note-worthy achievement. Meanwhile, I hope and expect that the New COAS, will use all his energies and capabilities during his tenure to address some or all of the challenges facing this great nation in coordination with the civilian authorities.

Needless to state, a re-vitalized and re-configured civil-military nexus is more imperative than ever to put Nation Pakistan back on track. This is especially of grave importance given the fragile security state of affairs currently prevailing in our western provinces (KPK and Balochistan).

ABBAS R. SIDDIQI,

Lahore.