ATTOCK - A trader was shot dead inside his shop in the broad day light in Jand city in the jurisdiction of Jand police station. As per details, Waseem was present at his shop (Brothers Cash and Carry) when some unknown dacoits entered his shop and tried to take away cash and other valuables from him at gunpoint. Reportedly, Waseem showed resistance and was shot injured by the dacoits. Rescue 1122 ambulance rushed him to THQ Hospital Jand but he succumbed to his injuries. One of his teachers, Mr Naveed, told this journalist that Waseem was a thorough gentleman who got married almost two years ago, and father of the deceased is a famous tailor of the area. This broad day murder of Waseem Iqbal has spread a sense of insecurity among the traders community and residents of Jand. The traders community soon after the sad incident closed their shops and other businesses and took out a protest rally and demanded arrest of the killers. The FIR was not registered till the filing of this report.