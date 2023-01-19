Share:

The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) has rolled over a $2 billion deposit with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Finance Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed on Wednesday.

The central bank had to pay the loan over the next two months. " Long live Pak-UAE friendship."

