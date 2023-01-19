Share:

HANOI-Vietnam’s National Assembly on Wednesday approved the resignation of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, a day after he dramatically stepped down as part of an anti-corruption drive.

His sudden and unprecedented departure comes during a period of significant political upheaval in Vietnam, where the anti-graft purge and factional fighting has seen several ministers fired.

In an extraordinary meeting that was closed to international media, more than 93 percent of National Assembly members voted to approve Phuc’s resignation, state media said.

With no successor yet appointed, Vo Thi Anh Xuan, the current vice president, automatically becomes interim president, according to the constitution.