SUKKUR-A woman attempted suicide over financial issues by jumping into river but was rescued by Pakistan Navy divers here on Wednesday.

According to details, a woman disappointed over poor financial condition jumped into River Indus to end her life in New Pind of Rohri, Sukkur.

The local people informed the Navy Rescue Centre after divers of Pakistan Navy rushed the scene and saved the drowning woman identified as Sanam d/o Muhammad Nawaz.

The unconscious woman was shifted to Taluqa Hospital Rohri and later handed over to Rohri Police after she returned to conscious.

Meanwhile, a mentally ill person stoned to death another sleeping mad man here on Wednesday, police said.

According to details, the incident took place near Al-Habib Restaurant Beraj Road in A-Section police station jurisdiction Sukkur where a mentally-ill person hit another sleeping mad person in head with stone.

As a result, the mentally ill person identified as Rajesh Kumar was killed on the spot and the body was shifted to Civil Hospital.