Share:

Former prime minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Yousaf Raza Gilani underwent a surgery at a hospital in the United States (US).

A spokesperson said the PPP stalwart was in the US on an official visit when he complained of hernia pain. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors recommended surgery.

Zaigham Gilani, the spokesperson of the Gilani family, said the senator was recovering and his health condition is stable. He said Yousaf Raza Gilani was expected to fly back to Pakistan on Sunday.

Last week, the former premier attended the signing ceremony of California-Punjab sister-states resolution at the State Capitol building in Sacramento, California, capital of the US state of California, as the guest of honour.

The resolution will mark the beginning of a new fruitful chapter of cooperation between Punjab and California. The agreement will increase bilateral investment between Punjab and California, Yusuf Raza Gilani said.

This agreement will also increase trade, economic and business relations between both the states, he said.