119 candidates to contest general elections from Attock

Attock - In Attock district, for two NA and five provincial assembly seats, 119 candidates are on the run who have been allotted election symbols by the respective returning officers.

Prominent among the candidates are former federal ministers Sheikh Aftab Ahmad PML-N, Malik Amin Aslam (independent), Sardar Saleem Haidar PPP and former MNAs Tahir Sadiq (independent), Malik Sohail Khan PML-N, Eman Waseem (independent), Zain Elahi (all for NA 49 and NA 50 Attock) and former provincial ministers Jahangir Khanzada and Chaudhry Sher both PML-N, and former MPAs Sardar Muhammad Ali, Syed Ejaz Bokhari, Jamshed Altaf (all independent), and Malik Aetbar Khan (PML-N). As per details, received from the offices of returning officers, 15 candidates for NA 49 Attock, 20 candidates for NA 50 Attock, 17 candidates for PP 1 Attock, 17 candidates for PP2 Attock, 19 candidates for PP 3 Attock, 17 candidates for PP 4 Attock and 14 candidates are on the run for PP 5 Attock.

As per the District Election Commissioner Attock Noor ul Khitab, in Attock district the registered voters are 1349040 which include 697362 male and 651678 female voters. He said to facilitate these voters, 1015 polling stations will be established. DEC Noor ul Khitab while giving details of the registered voters said that in NA 49 Attock there are 334246 male and 306643 female, in NA 50 Attock there are 363116 male and 345035 female, in PP 1 Attock there are 153633 male and 139812 female, in PP2 Attock there are 126233 male and 116828 female, in PP3 Attock there are 117322 male and 109891 female, in PP4 Attock there are 143885 male and 136262 female and in PP5 Attock there are 156289 male and 148886 female voters.