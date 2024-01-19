Friday, January 19, 2024
18 more die of pneumonia in Punjab

Web Desk
3:51 PM | January 19, 2024
National

 At least 18 more children die of pneumonia in Punjab during the last 24 hours due to increase in cold weather.

As per health department data, 1062 cases of pneumonia were reported during the period with the majority of them being from Lahore.

In January alone, 780 cases were reported in Lahore in government hospitals while 4900 pneumonia cases in Punjab.

To save children from catching pneumonia, the government has decided to impose a ban on holding a morning assembly in schools till Jan 31.

Meanwhile, caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed grave concern over the rise of pneumonia cases among the children in Punjab.

Web Desk

National

