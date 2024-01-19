2841 medical stores sealed in 2023 crackdown

PESHAWAR - The Drug Control Administration’s performance report for 2023 reveals a significant crackdown, with 2841 medical stores sealed during 14,911 inspections. The inspections targeted pharmacies, distributors, retailers, and pharmaceutical companies. Teams collected and tested 8866 medicine samples, uncovering 246 sub-standard, three adulterated, 298 spurious drugs, and 190 misbranded medicines. Departmental actions were taken against violators, leading to 108 FIRs and the handover of 3147 cases to the Provincial Quality Control Board.

In response to these operations, the Drug Court initiated prosecution in 292 cases, disposing of 239 diverse cases in 2023. The court imposed fines totaling seven million rupees on violators and handed down jail sentences in individual cases. Additionally, 310 medical stores faced closure due to incomplete data, further emphasizing the regulatory measures taken to ensure pharmaceutical safety.

The comprehensive report highlights the administration’s commitment to maintaining the quality and integrity of pharmaceutical products, with legal actions serving as a deterrent against malpractices in the industry.