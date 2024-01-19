Abid Hussain appointed LRCA’s manager cricket operations

LAHORE - Lahore Region Cricket Association (LRCA) has appointed Abid Hussain, a well-known cricket organiser and administrator, as Manager Cricket Operations. Abid Hussain, who is also President of Khizra Cricket Club, has thanked LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed for this appointment and hoped that under his dynamic leadership, Lahore region’s cricketers will excel at national and international level. Abid has also served in various posts for (LRCA), and he is hopeful of playing his positive role in uplift of Lahore cricket.