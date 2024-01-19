Abid Hussain takes helm as Manager Cricket Operations at LRCA

LAHORE -

The Lahore Region Cricket Association (LRCA) has appointed Abid Hussain, a distinguished cricket organizer and administrator, as the new Manager Cricket Operations.

Abid Hussain, also the President of Khizra Cricket Club, expressed gratitude to LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed for the appointment and conveyed his optimism about the region's cricketers excelling at both national and international levels under dynamic leadership of Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed.

"In the prior term of Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed, Lahore's cricket witnessed a period of prosperity, and presently, Lahore's teams are excelling in national events. With increased dedication, enhanced strategies, and a forward-looking vision, there is optimism that under Khawaja Nadeem's leadership, Lahore will establish itself as a dominant force in the national cricket arena," he remarked.

Abid Hussain also emphasized under the guidance of LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed, he is committed to promoting club cricket and nurturing junior talent, particularly in the Under-13 and Under-16 categories, which he considers the true nurseries for discovering and developing future cricket stars for Pakistan. He highlighted the significance of these age groups in identifying and grooming young talents who can ultimately represent the country on the international stage and bring glory to Pakistan.

Acknowledging his past roles in various capacities for the Lahore Region Cricket Association, Abid expressed hope in playing a positive role in the uplift of cricket in Lahore. "I am enthusiastic about contributing to the growth of Lahore cricket, and with the support of the cricketing community, we can achieve significant milestones."