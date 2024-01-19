Aseefa launches PPP election campaign for victory on Feb 8

Palwasha Khan says Peoples Party will defeat PML-N.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party leader Aseefa Bhutto Zardari has launched a vigorous campaign in a bid to ensure PPP victory in the February 8 polls. Her recent rally in Tando Mohammad Khan, accompanied by local candidates Syed Naveed Qamar, Syed Aijaz Hussain Shah Bukhari, and Khurram Karim Soomroo, marks a significant highlight in her provincial tour, which so far has included stops in Tando Allahyar, Tando Jam, Nawabshah, Sanghar, and Malir.

During her impassioned speech in Tando Mohammad Khan, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari emphasized the PPP’s commitment to addressing key issues such as inflation, unemployment, and poverty. She highlighted the party’s dedication to understanding and alleviating the struggles of the poor, a cornerstone of the PPP’s ethos under the leadership of the Bhutto family. Further, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari underscored the party’s vision as outlined in Bilawal Bhutto’s 10-point ‘Awami Muashi Muahida’, focusing on economic growth, healthcare, education, and housing. She urged voters to recognize the PPP’s genuine efforts in making tangible improvements in their lives, contrasting this with other political entities driven by power motives.

A significant point of pride for the PPP, as mentioned by Aseefa, is the reconstruction initiative for the 18,750 houses damaged in recent floods, with nearly 3,000 already underway. This effort reflects the party’s commitment to immediate and effective action in times of crisis, aligning with their broader goals of societal welfare and development. Aseefa Bhutto Zardari’s campaign trail is not just about electoral victory but a testament to the PPP’s long-standing dedication to serving and uplifting the people of Pakistan.

Yesterday, PPP leader Senator Palwasha Khan said that after the historic rally in Faisalabad chaired by PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) was upset. “Banners and flags of PPP candidates are being displayed in Lahore and Rawalpindi. The Election Commission and the Chief Minister of Punjab are urged to take notice of the removal of PPP’s flags,” she said. Senator Palwasha Khan mentioned that municipal corporation employees in Rawalpindi are lowering PPP flags and banners, while in Punjab, representatives of the PMLN were carrying out these actions following Maryam Nawaz’s instructions. Senator Palwasha Khan asserted that the PML-N cannot escape defeat. She advised the leadership of the PML-N to change their old practices and cultivate resilience within themselves.