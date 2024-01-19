ATC remands Omar Cheema, Yasmin Rashid in police custody

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday handed over three Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaf (PTI) leaders - Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Dr Yasmin Rashid and Ali Hassaan Abbas - to police on 7-day physical remand in two cases related to May-9 violence. Earlier, the jail authorities produced the PTI leaders before ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal in compliance with the court’s previous orders.

The police submitted that the accused were involved in cases of torching the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz office in Model Town and a container at Kalma Chowk, during May-9 violence. It further submitted that the custody of the accused was required for investigations in connection with charges of mutiny and rioting, pleading with the court to grant their physical remand for the purpose. At this, the court allowed the plea and handed over the PTI leaders to police on 7-day physical remand. The court further directed police to produce them on expiry of the remand term on January 25.

Meanwhile, an antiterrorism court (ATC) on Thursday issued non-bailable arrest warrants of four Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers in a case of torching police vehicles at Rahat Bakery Chowk, during May-9 violence. The court issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Muhammad Qasim, Muhammad Hamza, Hassan Nawaz, and Saud Javed. ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal issued the warrants on an application filed by the police for the purpose. The investigation officer of Sarwar Road Police Station had filed the application, stating that the accused were involved in torching police vehicles. He submitted that the accused neither joined the investigation process nor could they be arrested yet. He submitted that the accused were hiding to avoid arrest. He pleaded with the court to issue their nonbailable arrest warrants.