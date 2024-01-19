Balochistan struggles

Balochistan is the largest province in Pakistan, comprising 44% of the country’s total land area. Despite being the most extensive region, it faces several challenges that cannot be overlooked. The issues confronting the Baloch people are numerous, ranging from cases of missing persons to educational poverty and a gas crisis.

The most pressing problems in Balochistan include enforced disappearances and an alarming number of suicide cases. Enforced disappearances have become increasingly common in Balochistan, with innocent Baloch individuals going missing every day. According to the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP), more than 5000 people have been killed or harmed among the missing persons in Balochistan, with over 50,000 or 40,000 still missing. Their families anxiously await their return, and those who do come back home are considered fortunate.

Suicide cases represent the second major issue in Balochistan, where individuals are compelled to take their own lives due to unemployment, poverty, and various other challenges. The hardships faced by innocent Baloch people drive them to desperate measures. Therefore, urgent action is needed to address these two critical issues and find lasting solutions. The government must take immediate and effective measures to bring an end to enforced disappearances and create opportunities to alleviate the economic struggles that lead to suicide cases.

JANNAT KHUDADAD, Singabad.