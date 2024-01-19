Bilawal hits out at Nawaz Sharif at Liaquatpur rally

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday took a dig at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif as election campaign goes full throttle in the country.

Appreciating the party supporters’ enthusiasm at Liaquatpur rally, the former foreign minister said Sharif was spotted in PML-N’s rally in Hafizabad a day earlier and, “I fear he may again return to his den after seeing you”.

While wielding a copy of his party’s manifesto that primarily focus on economic uplift of public, Bhutto said no other party was paying heed to the difficulties being faced by people.

He highlighted the key points of the PPP manifesto, saying 17 ministries will be abolished in order save Rs300 billion for public. He vowed to redirect the Rs1,500 billion given to elite in wake of subsidy toward public.

He als promised to implement the 10-point manifesto of his party in letter and spirit once he is voted to power by people on Feb 8.

He also shared his plans to assist the youth, saying they will be helped by the state through “youth card” if the PPP managed to make the government in centre.

Bilawal Bhutto also announced launching a programme at union council level to eradicate hunger in the country.

